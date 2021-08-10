Majo Paskuvan

Daily UI #008 - 404

Majo Paskuvan
Majo Paskuvan
Hire Me
  • Save
Daily UI #008 - 404 graphic design figma interaction design uidesign uxdesign not found landing error 404 dailyui08 illustration dailyui design ux ui
Download color palette

Daily UI #008 - 404

Illustrations by freepik

Majo Paskuvan
Majo Paskuvan
Hello! I design UX/UI and build websites.
Hire Me

More by Majo Paskuvan

View profile
    • Like