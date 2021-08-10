Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Booking screens

Booking screens iterations calendar booking design exploration ux design ui design
How do you create a booking screen that helps your customer understand the process and quickly convert to the next step? Simple, effective design. This recent design exercise showed several options for our client!

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
Strategic product design for startups.
