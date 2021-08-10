🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
De-Stress app
Human Computer Interaction course (team) project. Steps prior to the functional prototype included: conducting user research, developing user personas, wireframes, storyboards, visual design.
De-Stress app aims to provide the user content that is simple and easy to use, and most importantly helps in achieving the goal which is relaxation and de-stress zone. The app offers features that can minimize the stress, increase relaxation, help individuals to forget about the problems and focus on themselves and their thoughts.