Somoy TV Bangla Logotype

Somoy TV Bangla Logotype art dirction visual communication bangladesh newspaper news logotype somoy tv tv logo bangla logo typography graphicdesign brand identity logodesign logo branding
A visual story of time, rotation, world, and news. It's a redesign brand identity concept. I hope you like it.

For custom design work and branding.
Behance: https://www.behance.net/subrata_design
Email: subrata_dass@outlook.com

Thanks, Subrata Das

