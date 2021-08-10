Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
María Paula Larocca
Bixlabs

Taystr, mobile app for foodies

María Paula Larocca for Bixlabs
Taystr, mobile app for foodies uxui mobile foodies food product design app ux animation ui
  1. Taystr_Dribbble.mp4
  2. Dribbble shot 2.png

Hey everyone!

At @bixlabs we're working on a new app for foodies to discover and recommend new dishes to try.

We’d love to hear your thoughts on it!

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
