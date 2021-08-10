Matthew Sergison-Main

Cavendish Henley logo variants and branding

Cavendish Henley logo variants and branding brand guidelines logo design branding
  1. Cavendish Henley logo ideas 1-03-03.jpg
  2. CH colour palette and fonts-02-02.jpg

Logo design and branding process documents.

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
