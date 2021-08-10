Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Responsive logo minimal identity box face smile tech logomark responsive logo branding
Responsive logo for Islahate.
I made this one while I was exploring art directions for a brand that works in tech field.
Their main activity is fixing and installing appliances whether it’s a washing machine, TV, smartphone, fridges...etc
and as you can see the ones above could be the main logo and the ones at the bottom are reflecting a phone and a TV...etc

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
