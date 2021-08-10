🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Responsive logo for Islahate.
I made this one while I was exploring art directions for a brand that works in tech field.
.
Their main activity is fixing and installing appliances whether it’s a washing machine, TV, smartphone, fridges...etc
.
and as you can see the ones above could be the main logo and the ones at the bottom are reflecting a phone and a TV...etc
