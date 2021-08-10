Character design

Dor1ana

Hey! I am glad to introduce you to my brand character designed specifically for our own production of mochi buns. The full stage of work can be seen on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/CSRkY1dMEw6/?utm_medium=copy_link

