Checkout flow for an esoteric site

Checkout flow for an esoteric site
So here it is, shot 002 for #DailyUI challenge.

Same process, just rolled with the color pallet generated by coolors and went hunting for some illustrations in Freepik to go with the concept I had in mind.
Lately my roommate and into Tarot and esoteric stuff, so this one is for her.

Hope you guys enjoy it!

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
