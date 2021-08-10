Checkout flow for an esoteric site

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
So here it is, shot 002 for #DailyUI challenge.
Same process, just rolled with the color pallet generated by coolors and went hunting for some illustrations in Freepik to go with the concept I had in mind.
Lately my roommate and into Tarot and esoteric stuff, so this one is for her.
Hope you guys enjoy it!