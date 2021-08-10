Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
De-Stress app

De-Stress app

Human Computer Interaction course (team) project. Steps prior to the functional prototype included: conducting user research, developing user personas, wireframes, storyboards, visual design.

De-Stress app aims to provide the user content that is simple and easy to use, and most importantly helps in achieving the goal which is relaxation and de-stress zone. The app offers features that can minimize the stress, increase relaxation, help individuals to forget about the problems and focus on themselves and their thoughts.

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
