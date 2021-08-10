Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lobaide

Throwback Thursday Flyer

Lobaide
Lobaide
  • Save
Throwback Thursday Flyer design logo creative design creative flyer creative template restaurant menu menu design restaurant flyer mixtape square night club flyer night club party event party flyer advertising event flyer flyer design template design flyer template
Download color palette

Detail :
2 Photoshop File, Organized layer and grouped, 4x4 with bleed 0.25 , for Social Media, Web, and Print, CMYK and RGB, 300 DPI High Resolution, All Text is Editable.

DOWNLOAD PSD FILE

Lobaide
Lobaide

More by Lobaide

View profile
    • Like