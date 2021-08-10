Wells Collins

Mezanmi Flavors Wordmark

Wells Collins
Wells Collins
Hire Me
  • Save
Mezanmi Flavors Wordmark branding wordmark logotype logo concepts logo options sketches design ligature logo typography script type
Download color palette

Logo exploration for Mezanmi Flavors: a Haitian based seasoning with a kick! Full Visual ID coming soon.

Wells Collins
Wells Collins
Visual Brand Identity, Lettering, Illustration & Beer Cans⤵
Hire Me

More by Wells Collins

View profile
    • Like