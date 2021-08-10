Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Stanislav Kryshtal
The Digital Panda

Motus Bank

Stanislav Kryshtal
The Digital Panda
Stanislav Kryshtal for The Digital Panda
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Life is complicated. Banking shouldn’t be. That’s why motusbank is making full service banking easy, accessible, secure and maybe even a little fun. They needed an app that would enable their customers to do their banking wherever, whenever and however they wanted. So we made it for them. From UX and UI design to illustration and animation, we created an experience that is equal parts intuitive and inviting while also being comprehensive and highly capable. The result is a simple, stylish, state of the art app that puts the full breadth of motusbank’s products and services right at their customer’s fingertips.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2021
The Digital Panda
The Digital Panda
We deliver beautiful products to help your business thrive
Hire Us

More by The Digital Panda

View profile
    • Like