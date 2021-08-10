Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mohammed Zabeeh Ur Rahman

User Persona - Wanderer

Mohammed Zabeeh Ur Rahman
Mohammed Zabeeh Ur Rahman
  • Save
User Persona - Wanderer figma user persona persona ux research travel user profile ui bio personality
Download color palette

User Persona

Based on a survey I conducted for nature travel, created this user persona design.

Source file download link: https://1drv.ms/u/s!Apnwj3OJ_jEEg5YXhrATxQMGlkpTiQ?e=5Jnfaa

Thank You For Your Time. Always happy to hear from you.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2021
Mohammed Zabeeh Ur Rahman
Mohammed Zabeeh Ur Rahman

More by Mohammed Zabeeh Ur Rahman

View profile
    • Like