Makeup Logo

Makeup Logo vector logo illustration icon design branding
I consider this my best work so far! Had a blast making this. I am a huge fan of Greek mythology and have shared a great fun fact on my Instagram(link in my profile). Beauty and makeup brands always require a strong visual appeal to be able to shine as possible purchases. If you need a logo made consider sending me an email at:-
ruben.cliford.gomes.2003@gmail.com
Thank You for reading!

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
