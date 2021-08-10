Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
a design a day

Autonome #dailylogochallenge

a design a day
a design a day
  • Save
Autonome #dailylogochallenge dailydesign passion project illustration design branding vector inkscape graphic design graphic digital logo design logo logodesign driverlesscar autonome dailylogochallengeday5 dailylogochallenge
Download color palette

prompt: a logo for a driverless car company named autonome, vrooom or ornward. I chose for the name 'autonome'. I decided to make the logo out of the 'E' at the end of the 'autonome'. Feedback is welcome!

a design a day
a design a day

More by a design a day

View profile
    • Like