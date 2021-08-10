Emina

Dome of Soltaniyeh

Dome of Soltaniyeh
Dome of Soltaniyeh, Mausoleum of Oljeitu. It was constructed in the city of Soltaniyeh, the capital of the Ilkhanid dynasty, which was founded by the Mongols. Situated in the province of Zanjan, Soltaniyeh is one of the outstanding examples of the achievements of Persian architecture and a key monument in the development of its Islamic architecture.

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
