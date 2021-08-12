Story pages

Stories About Helpful People is a series of short films and photo essays about people that embody the core of Zendesk – being helpful.

The website was inspired by magazine and editorial design, and I created a system of dynamic content blocks that can be pieced together to create each longform story. The blocks can be used alongside each other or stacked, with full control over colour and image cropping within the brand relationframes.

Check out one of the stories here: helpers.zendesk.com/eric

Team Credits: Olivia Kingsley, Elyse Kanagaratnam, and Ariana Blair.