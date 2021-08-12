Story pages

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Stories About Helpful People is a series of short films and photo essays about people that embody the core of Zendesk – being helpful.
The website was inspired by magazine and editorial design, and I created a system of dynamic content blocks that can be pieced together to create each longform story. The blocks can be used alongside each other or stacked, with full control over colour and image cropping within the brand relationframes.
Check out one of the stories here: helpers.zendesk.com/eric
Team Credits: Olivia Kingsley, Elyse Kanagaratnam, and Ariana Blair.