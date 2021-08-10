🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Download Here
Bowling Night Sport Flyer is a print flyer template for all kind of special game evening, sport night out, sport club or family special socializing event, or just a good time with family and friends. It is basically for anything having to do with bowling, whether this is officiel competition or tournament or a simple family attraction invitation
Fully organized, layered and named
Fully and easily editable
Print Ready, CMYK colors
Bleeding guidelines and the Help file are included as expected.
Used Fonts:
Fortuna dot:
https://www.fontbros.com/families/fortuna-dot
Bebas Neue:
http://www.dafont.com/bebas-neue.font
BigNoodleTitling:
http://www.dafont.com/fr/bignoodle-titling.font
Montserrat bold:
https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/montserrat
Size
5.8x5.8