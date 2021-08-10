Download Here

Bowling Night Sport Flyer is a print flyer template for all kind of special game evening, sport night out, sport club or family special socializing event, or just a good time with family and friends. It is basically for anything having to do with bowling, whether this is officiel competition or tournament or a simple family attraction invitation

Fully organized, layered and named

Fully and easily editable

Print Ready, CMYK colors

Bleeding guidelines and the Help file are included as expected.

Used Fonts:

Fortuna dot:

https://www.fontbros.com/families/fortuna-dot

Bebas Neue:

http://www.dafont.com/bebas-neue.font

BigNoodleTitling:

http://www.dafont.com/fr/bignoodle-titling.font

Montserrat bold:

https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/montserrat

Size

5.8x5.8