Dashboard concept for Figma "C" Project

Dashboard concept for Figma "C" Project logo ui ux vector illustration branding system figma design taskmanager tasktracker manager task tracker widgets crmui uicrm crmkit crm dashboard
Concept for Figma constructor Template. The idea is to collect all the widgets into a dashboard from the assets panel. Full grid of components and variants.
Last best project: Behance
📧 Email: kohalovd@gmail.com
🤙 Skype : weerdmolls
Product Designer. UI & illustration assets Inst: near_anyone
