.MDesign

Wireframes for Portable Guitar

.MDesign
.MDesign
  • Save
Wireframes for Portable Guitar
Download color palette

Hey guys!

Today I'm showing you wireframes for a portable MIDI Guitar called Jammy.
Check out the live application for Android:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.playjammy&hl=en&gl=US

And for iOS:
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/jammy-guitar/id1438523495

Thanks for watching!

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
.MDesign
.MDesign
Designing easy-to-use & aesthetic interfaces

More by .MDesign

View profile
    • Like