BFL 60-Day Leadership Challenge/Webinar Campaign

Client: Blue Fjord Leaders (Shelley Row)

Industry: Technical Leadership Development

Ad Objective: To support the launch of the 60-Day Blue Fjord Leadership Challenge and drive sign-ups.

Challenges: The field of “technical engineering leaders” is quite small. In an effort to generate awareness and reach potential new customers, Social Burro created 1 Master Campaign with three Ad Groups (Industry Look-a-Like, Non-Industry Look-a-Like, Interest: Business), three separate budgets, and 1 creative per ad group.

Results

Date Range: 4/28/21-5/17/21

Link Clicks: 893

Impressions: 13,187

Average CPC: $0.17

Link Click Rate: 6.77%

Total Cost: $150.00

*Campaign graphic (modified) from Twitter.com.