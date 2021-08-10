Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Social Burro Inc.

BFL 60-Day Leadership Challenge/Webinar Campaign

Social Burro Inc.
Social Burro Inc.
Hire Me
  • Save
BFL 60-Day Leadership Challenge/Webinar Campaign social media agency social media management twitter campaign twitter ad social media ad social media advertising ad campaign social media twitter
BFL 60-Day Leadership Challenge/Webinar Campaign social media agency social media management twitter campaign twitter ad social media ad social media advertising ad campaign social media twitter
BFL 60-Day Leadership Challenge/Webinar Campaign social media agency social media management twitter campaign twitter ad social media ad social media advertising ad campaign social media twitter
Download color palette
  1. SR_TwitterCampaign-03.jpg
  2. SR_TwitterCampaign-04.jpg
  3. SR_TwitterCampaign-05.jpg

Client: Blue Fjord Leaders (Shelley Row)
Industry: Technical Leadership Development
Ad Objective: To support the launch of the 60-Day Blue Fjord Leadership Challenge and drive sign-ups.

Challenges: The field of “technical engineering leaders” is quite small. In an effort to generate awareness and reach potential new customers, Social Burro created 1 Master Campaign with three Ad Groups (Industry Look-a-Like, Non-Industry Look-a-Like, Interest: Business), three separate budgets, and 1 creative per ad group.

Results
Date Range: 4/28/21-5/17/21
Link Clicks: 893
Impressions: 13,187
Average CPC: $0.17
Link Click Rate: 6.77%
Total Cost: $150.00

*Campaign graphic (modified) from Twitter.com.

Social Burro Inc.
Social Burro Inc.
Welcome to Social Burro — we love social media!
Hire Me

More by Social Burro Inc.

View profile
    • Like