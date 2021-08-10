BFL 60-Day Leadership Challenge/Webinar Campaign

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Client: Blue Fjord Leaders (Shelley Row)
Industry: Technical Leadership Development
Ad Objective: To support the launch of the 60-Day Blue Fjord Leadership Challenge and drive sign-ups.
Challenges: The field of “technical engineering leaders” is quite small. In an effort to generate awareness and reach potential new customers, Social Burro created 1 Master Campaign with three Ad Groups (Industry Look-a-Like, Non-Industry Look-a-Like, Interest: Business), three separate budgets, and 1 creative per ad group.
Results
Date Range: 4/28/21-5/17/21
Link Clicks: 893
Impressions: 13,187
Average CPC: $0.17
Link Click Rate: 6.77%
Total Cost: $150.00
