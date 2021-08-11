Story index

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Stories About Helpful People is a series of short films and photo essays about people that embody the core of Zendesk – being helpful. The index of the website gives visitors a window into each story, with a video preview for our two short films.
Stories include a veteran who teaches beekeeping as a lifesaving form of therapy for PTSD; a high school student who helps a group of senior citizens get active and combat loneliness through karate; and two former inmates who started a business to not only reduce forest-fire risk, but help end recidivism.
Check it out: helpers.zendesk.com
Team Credits: Olivia Kingsley, Elyse Kanagaratnam, and Ariana Blair.