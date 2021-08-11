Story index

Sam Bathe
Stories About Helpful People is a series of short films and photo essays about people that embody the core of Zendesk – being helpful. The index of the website gives visitors a window into each story, with a video preview for our two short films.

Stories include a veteran who teaches beekeeping as a lifesaving form of therapy for PTSD; a high school student who helps a group of senior citizens get active and combat loneliness through karate; and two former inmates who started a business to not only reduce forest-fire risk, but help end recidivism.

Check it out: helpers.zendesk.com

Team Credits: Olivia Kingsley, Elyse Kanagaratnam, and Ariana Blair.

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
