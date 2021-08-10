Cilla Minimalist Presentation Template

💚🎨💚 Get UNLIMTED Templates & Downloads! 💚🎨💚​​

Cilla is a beige minimalist brand guideline presentation template, that’s perfect for your digital brand guideline, marketing kit, or brand presentation. It has a minimalist design, but every slide in Cilla can accommodate your brand guideline. The beige and brown nuance used in this template makes Cilla looked elegant and soft. It will be perfect for you looking for a template with a feminine tone for your company, corporate, or any other kind of business.