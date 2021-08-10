Moodle App Redesign

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Going through my undergrad, I utilized the Moodle app a lot. Unfortunately, it's a nightmare to navigate and doesn't align with the priorities that the average user has while using the app, like easily checking grades, or showing all the assignments that are due during the week in an easily accessible place. So I reimagined it to be more like a daily planner app.