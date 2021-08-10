Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sanjiv

Maea - Presentation Template

Sanjiv
Sanjiv
  • Save
Maea - Presentation Template modern keynote powerpoint presentation typography ux vector logo 3d ui illustration graphic design design branding
Download color palette

💚🎨💚 Get UNLIMTED Templates & Downloads! 💚🎨💚​​

Leave a good impression on your clients, partners or supervisors by making the best business presentation ever. To help you create that presentation, you can use our latest product, Maea, the simple elegant business presentation template. It is best for your annual report, business offer, marketing kit, portfolio, and more in your company, corporate, start-up, or any other business you manage.

Sanjiv
Sanjiv

More by Sanjiv

View profile
    • Like