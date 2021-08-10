🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hello guys! 🖐
This is pizza social media post/banner design.
If you like my work I would be glad if you share it. and don't forget to follow me.
...
I am available for new projects, so feel free to knock me.
...
Let's work together!
Whatsapp : +8801537511665
Facebooik : https://www.facebook.com/iamyamin10
FIVERR : https://www.fiverr.com/yaminshakib/design-professional-social-media-post-banner-ads-instagram-post