Daily UI :: 005 | Challenge #5 | Logo Design

Daily UI :: 005 | Challenge #5 | Logo Design design illustration logo ux ui dailyui challenge login dailyui
This is my fifth challenge from Daily UI Design Challenge.

I have designed a logo for a resort name 'Windmill'.
The logo represents windmill, as the resort name is a windmill

Please, let me know your thoughts or feedback on this.
Thank You!

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
