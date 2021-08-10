Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Turan Kent (kentturan38@gmail.com)

Infinity Gift Logo

Turan Kent (kentturan38@gmail.com)
Turan Kent (kentturan38@gmail.com)
  • Save
Infinity Gift Logo ring
Download color palette

A gift ribbon merging with a house roof. It has a minimalist design and perfect proportions as to stay in the unconscious mind of your current and future customers. This logo can be used for toy/gift shops or in the real estate industry.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2021
Turan Kent (kentturan38@gmail.com)
Turan Kent (kentturan38@gmail.com)

More by Turan Kent (kentturan38@gmail.com)

View profile
    • Like