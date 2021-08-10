Stories About Helpful People

Helping is in our connective tissue – and it’s what brings the Zendesk community together – so we launched a project to share inspiring stories about people who heed the call to help in surprising ways.

The series tells these stories through short films and photo essays, brought together on a campaign microsite that emphasises our brand values and mission.

Check it out: helpers.zendesk.com

Team Credits: Olivia Kingsley, Elyse Kanagaratnam, and Ariana Blair.