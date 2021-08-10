Stories About Helpful People

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Helping is in our connective tissue – and it’s what brings the Zendesk community together – so we launched a project to share inspiring stories about people who heed the call to help in surprising ways.
The series tells these stories through short films and photo essays, brought together on a campaign microsite that emphasises our brand values and mission.
Check it out: helpers.zendesk.com
Team Credits: Olivia Kingsley, Elyse Kanagaratnam, and Ariana Blair.