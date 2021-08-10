Tauseef Khan

Student's e-Learning Dashboard

Tauseef Khan
Tauseef Khan
  • Save
Student's e-Learning Dashboard modern study meeting classes education online eductaion clean minimal ux design covid e learning dashbaord ui dashboard online online learning e learning online class class students
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers!
Hope you all like it!

Press L to like and write your comment to give your feedback.

Stay tuned for more shots.

Thanks for watching

Tauseef Khan
Tauseef Khan

More by Tauseef Khan

View profile
    • Like