Privacy and Security

Hi.
This is my Daily UI Challenges part 07,#DailyUI.
It's all about Design security or privacy settings. I have Design it for a Account and security setting.
I would really appreciate your feedback, your feedback always keeps me on fire to practice and create more stuff.
Design-Figma.
Icon-flaticon.com.
Have any question ?
Feel free to ask at:kushalkarmaker@gmail.com
Posted on Aug 10, 2021
