Viktoriia Egorikhina

Silver Volunteers

Viktoriia Egorikhina
Viktoriia Egorikhina
  • Save
Silver Volunteers granny grandmother stickers 2d cartoon characterdesign character illustration
Download color palette

These stickers were made for the Silver Volunteers Foundation. It is a foundation in which the elderly unite for useful activities.

Viktoriia Egorikhina
Viktoriia Egorikhina

More by Viktoriia Egorikhina

View profile
    • Like