Jeka Soruco

Empty state illustrations

Jeka Soruco
Empty state illustrations icon set illustration set illustration empty state icon
Hi There ^_^

This is a set of very simple empty states illustrations I designed for a project to support the copywriting.

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
