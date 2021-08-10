Authentically Canadian. Logo concept

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Thirty-day logo challenge!
Day 17
"Authentically Canadian"
Technical task:
" We are a certification program that provides an identifiable label for companies to use on their products to proudly verify that their products were fully made in Canada.
We’re looking for a simple mark that reads “Authentically Canadian - From Sea to Sea”. It should definitely feature a prominent Canadian icon such as the red maple leaf."