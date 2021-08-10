Movadex Studio

Task Tracker - Create, do, done!

Movadex Studio
Movadex Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Task Tracker - Create, do, done! movadex web design web site studio tasks vector illustration landing app design team design branding logo motion graphics graphic design 3d animation ui
Download color palette

Create, do, done! Task manager has to be pretty straightforward.
Our team always plan ahead and track all of our tasks at Movadex. Do you?

✨ More our cases:
Behance

🍀 Liked the idea? Here's more about us:
Our Blog!

Movadex Studio
Movadex Studio
We merge art & business
Hire Me

More by Movadex Studio

View profile
    • Like