Daily UI Day 013

"Design a Direct Messaging app, profile, or chatbox. Consider the parties involved in the messages, images, placement, and context of the messages.
Are the messages for social purposes? Customer support?" - Inspired by Instagram's UI. I enjoy creating for direct messaging or apps that involve interaction between users. I also like to consider dark mode for accessibility reasons as well. It's hard to avoid messaging, considering it's available on nearly every single app, social media site, etc. - so we might as well make them enjoyable to use/look at. :-) Cheers to DAILYUI Day 013!