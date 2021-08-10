Mike Cobb

Universal Create and Preview

Our analytics told us that users were hitting preview and then closing before going into editing a draft campaign. A simple solution was to give a path forward by bringing actions based on status into every campaign artifact.

Our Create action was only included on some pages. We decided to move it up to the navigation and reimagine the experience.

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
