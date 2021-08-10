Olga Vasik

le Soleil

le Soleil print branding custom type graphic design retro psychedelic vintage green art nouveau soleil sun logo logotype font lettering typography type
Work in progress. Should i make a typeface out of this?

Lettering, branding and type design. Available for freelance
