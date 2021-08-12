Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Datavillage webdesign datavillage branding dark interface ux design ui
Datavillage is changing the way we collect, manage and apply personal data to benefit businesses and consumers alike. They provide companies access to high quality data without the burden of harvesting, processing or legal concerns. They provide a safe and ethical way to unlock the value of personal data. We got to know them very well while creating their branding, UX, visual design, illustrations, motion design and website 😎

👉 https://datavillage.me/

Posted on Aug 12, 2021
Designing the digital products of tomorrow.
