Vadim Grin

OptioPay Fintech Website

Vadim Grin
Vadim Grin
OptioPay Fintech Website startup fintech planet landing page landing purple black universe stars astronaut cosmos space design ios app illustration minimalistic web graphic design ui
  1. drb.png
  2. drb2.png
  3. drb3.png

A website headers and illustrations for a fintech startup based in Berlin.

The company's philosophy is about rapid development, jet speed in the flight up to the stars. So I tried to reflect this in the design.

...

Vadim Grin
Vadim Grin
Digital product designer
