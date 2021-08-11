Hello Friends,

We're super excited to present our new educational project – Grids by Obys agency.

We have so many thoughts about the grids. So we decided to make a project about them to show some our principles of the grids using with unusual storytelling .

Here we show 4 types of the grids that our team is using every day.

Just scroll and enjoy it!

◾️— https://grids.obys.agency/

P.S. Don't forget to turn on crazy mode 🤪 and share your thoughts with us.

