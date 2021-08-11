🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hello Friends,
We're super excited to present our new educational project – Grids by Obys agency.
We have so many thoughts about the grids. So we decided to make a project about them to show some our principles of the grids using with unusual storytelling .
Here we show 4 types of the grids that our team is using every day.
Just scroll and enjoy it!
◾️— https://grids.obys.agency/
P.S. Don't forget to turn on crazy mode 🤪 and share your thoughts with us.
We are open for a new project! Email us — info@obys.agency
