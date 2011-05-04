brenton_clarke

Akrylic Beach

brenton_clarke
brenton_clarke
Hire Me
  • Save
Akrylic Beach beach shapes overlay nature blue texture
Download color palette

Just a random design I was working on a few months ago and ended up being the art direction for C3 2012 Conference for Fellowship Church.

View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2011
brenton_clarke
brenton_clarke
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by brenton_clarke

View profile
    • Like