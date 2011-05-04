Brady J. Frey

Design: The Important Department

One of a series of web applications I've finalized for http://bentlyholdings.com - each department is a play off their logo I whipped up years ago. I guide both the Design & Technology departments, I figure a welcomed prop for my team!

Posted on May 4, 2011
