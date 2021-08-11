Okularium - UX/UI Design

Hello Dribbles! 👋

There is nothing more frustrating then finding the perfect pair of glasses for you but then having to jump through hoops to purchase them.

Our goal was to audit the Okularium.pl website and suggest changes for a seamless website and e-commerce experience. They wanted to create a seamless customer journey, comparable to that in their on-site shops.

We approached the project with an extensive research. We researched competition, target audience, created user personas, and brainstormed the UI features that were must-haves for this project. We also looked into sight disability features and WCAG guidelines. After completion of a product prototype we ran client workshops and testing to find areas for improvement, and presented the client with final suggestions.

