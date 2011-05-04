New Portfolio In Progress

Like I mentioned in my last shot, I have decided to give my portfolio site a facelift (or re-design if you will).

This is just a small teaser of some work in progress.

Figured I'd throw it up here to see what you guys think about it and to possibly get some feedback.

More to come on this. I have set up a schedule to set aside some time for it and it's on fairly low priority, but I hope to have the new site up and running in about 3 weeks time.

Edit: Site is now launched - www.growcase.com