Amen Tyagi

Portfolio Section On Figma - Concept Design

Amen Tyagi
Amen Tyagi
  • Save
Portfolio Section On Figma - Concept Design portfolio figma product design design ui uiux uidesign
Download color palette

I designed a quick reference interface displaying what a portfolio section on
@figmadesign might look like.

From brainstorming to prototyping, we uxers do pretty much everything on Figma. I think it only makes sense to have our portfolios on Figma as well.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2021
Amen Tyagi
Amen Tyagi

More by Amen Tyagi

View profile
    • Like