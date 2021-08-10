PixelToons

PVR

PixelToons
PixelToons
  • Save
PVR interaction design visualdesign ux uxui webdesign websitedesign illustration characters colourscheme animation design animation
Download color palette

Illustrations and animations for Wordfetti website.
Check out the full project on behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/124870513/Wordfetti

PixelToons
PixelToons

More by PixelToons

View profile
    • Like