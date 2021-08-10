Siddhant giri

Day #034 : Car Interface UI

Siddhant giri
Siddhant giri
  • Save
Day #034 : Car Interface UI dailyui logo illustration typography icon graphic design design ux ui 100daysofui
Download color palette

Day #034 : Car Interface UI
Designed a car Interface UI using dark theme hope so you will like it and will provide feedbacks on this design

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2021
Siddhant giri
Siddhant giri

More by Siddhant giri

View profile
    • Like