Music Player Exploration

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
All right, folks!
The app I created today is an exploration of music. Colors and photos that have bold gradients are used.
What do you think? Please let me know in the comment section!
Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow the @Samiran Shil
If want any details or quary feel free to contact with me sksamiran555@gmail.com